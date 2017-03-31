Thief runs out of Detroit gas station with cases of Cheez-Its Local News Thief runs out of Detroit gas station with cases of Cheez-Its The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects for stealing from a business on the city's west side.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 5:15 a.m., in the 14500 block of Plymouth Road, which is near Hubbell Avenue. The two suspects entered the location, took several items and left in a silver vehicle.

From surveillance video, it appears one of the suspects ran off with multiple boxes of Cheez-Its. You can see him struggling to grab the three cases of the snacks at the front door, while the getaway car pulls up in the background.

The surveillance video appears to be from a gas station. Police didn't say what else the men stole.

You can see the video and a picture of the suspects in the video player above.

If anyone recognizes these individuals, knows of their whereabouts, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5241.