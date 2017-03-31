Neighbors team up to save Detroit family from house fire Local News Neighbors team up to save Detroit family from house fire A young boy jumped from a second-story window Friday morning to escape the flames tearing through his home on Detroit's west side -- as one of seven people inside when the fire broke out, including a newborn baby.

The efforts by neighbors on Euclid most likely saved the lives of 62-year-old Mary Boykins, her daughter and her two grandchildren: a 13-year-old boy and a newborn son.

At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, a fire started in the two-family flat.

"I seen smoke coming from upstairs," said neighbor Joesph Harris Jr.

Harris lives in the other unit of the house, he quickly in to help.

"I was hollering and the smoke backed me up because it was real smoky," he said.

Bonnie Walden's 19-year-old daughter also came to the family's aid.

"She got a little smoke inhalation, but she's OK. Triggered off her asthma, but she's alright. She went to work so that's good. I'm really proud of her. She just went into action," Walden said.

That 13-year-old boy, a big kid, six feet tall was trapped upstairs. He didn't have a choice but to jump from that high window, and he fell on the fence on his way down.

Right now, he's at the hospital being treated for physical injuries and smoke inhalation.

Neighbors gave that boy the courage to jump and they broke his fall, which made all the difference.

"He's on a respirator and they're going to keep him overnight," Harris said.

It appears everyone will make a full recovery.

The family is being treated at Detroit Receiving and Children's Hospital.

"The Lord is good. God is good," Harris said.

The grandmother says she's very grateful to her neighbors.

"I love them. That's all I can tell you. They're awesome. I appreciate everything they did for me and my baby boy," Boykins said.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen upstairs, but are still investigating how it happened.

Foul play is not suspected.