1 man dead, 1 wounded from shootout in Clinton Township

A man was killed as an argument led to a double shooting in Clinton Township Friday.

Police say the shootout happened at Lipke Street near 15 Mile Road between a man inside a car and one standing outside during a dispute. Both were armed with guns.

The man inside the car was hit at least twice by gunfire and stepped out of his vehicle before dying at the scene. The second man was wounded in the arm and was taken to a hospital.

Police are not saying how the argument started, what it was about or if it was self-defense. Both weapons were recovered at the scene.



