Nine Year-Old Boy Shot in Detroit

- Police are searching for two men wanted in the shooting of a nine year-old boy on Detroit's west side. The boy is in critical condition. The shooting happened at about 3pm on Murray Hill St. Fox 2's Hannah Saunders has the latest.