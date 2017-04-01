Nine Year-Old Boy Shot in Detroit

WJBK - Police are searching for two men wanted in the shooting of a nine year-old boy on Detroit's west side. The boy is in critical condition. The shooting happened at about 3pm on Murray Hill St. Fox 2's Hannah Saunders has the latest.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WJBK - Police are searching for two men wanted in the shooting of a nine year-old boy on Detroit's west side. The boy is in critical condition. The shooting happened at about 3pm on Murray Hill St. Fox 2's Hannah Saunders has the latest.