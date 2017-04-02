Let It Rip Weekend: State funding for Fraser sink hole & Clinton Twp mandatory surveillance cameras

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, the state House & Senate can't agree on a plan to help with repairs on the Fraser sink hole. The House approved a $3 million dollar grant, but the Senate only wants to give them a loan. Does the state have the responsibility to step in and fund failing infrastructures?

On the panel:

Sen. Steve Bieda, (D) - Macomb Co.

Sen. Rick Jones, (R) - Clinton Co.

 

And, Clinton Township is making surveillance camera mandatory for certain businesses. Is it unconstitutional to force a business to do that?

On the panel:

Bob Cannon, Clinton Twp Supervisor

Rep. Klint Kresto, (R) - Wixom


