U of D Jesuit HS student hurt in crash on I-96

- Alcohol appears to be a factor in a crash that has left 3 people injured. It happened just before 8 AM Sunday morning on the Eastbound express lanes of I-96 near Davison.

Michigan State Police say a Jeep carrying 6 passengers lost control, struck the median, then rolled over before coming to a stop.

University of Detroit Jesuit High School student Sean English was heading to an event this morning with his parents when they saw the crash, and stopped to help. As they were assisting, another driver lost control, striking the 16-year-old. English's pelvis was crushed, his femur broken, and his foot cut off.

A Michigan State trooper on the scene helped save his life by stopping the bleeding. He was rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Another good Samaritan who stopped to help was also struck by the second out-of-control driver. FOX 2 has been told she is a 47-year-old doctor who works at the Henry Ford. She is said to be in critical condition.

The 6 people in the Jeep that rolled over were able to walk away from the crash without serious injuries.

The second driver that struck the English and the doctor is said to be a 17-year-old male. Troopers had to use the jaws of life to extract him from his vehicle.

At this time, Michigan State Police believe alcohol played a factor in the second crash.