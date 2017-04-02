Fundraisers held across Detroit to raise money for untested rape kits

(WJBK) - Fundraisers were held across Metro Detroit Sunday afternoon to raise money and awareness of the thousands of untested rape kits in Detroit. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders has the story.
