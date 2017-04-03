WYCD's Linda Lee remembered at Academy of Country Music Awards Local News WYCD's Linda Lee remembered at Academy of Country Music Awards As fans mourn the loss of a local radio broadcaster, the world of country paused to pay tribute.

WYCD 99.5 FM's beloved on-air personality Linda Lee was remembered on stage during the Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony over the weekend.

Linda Lee was slated to accept her first Academy of Country Music award as a major market personality.

Co-host Rob Stone paid a heartfelt tribute during the ceremony, accepting the award on her behalf.

A local staple on the airwaves for 20 years, Linda loved the city, loved the music and loved her work.