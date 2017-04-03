13 year old killed in carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel Local News 13-year-old boy killed in carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel A 13-year-old boy died and several others were treated at a hospital after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a Quality Inn and Suites in Niles over the weekend.

Officials say the leak, found in the pool area, was responsible for the death of Bryan Watts of Niles, and sickening five more children ages 12-14, who were also treated at the hospital.

Hotel staff called 911 after seeing the children passed out in the pool area.

The investigation is ongoing, but fire department officials say a pool heater may have had poor or improper ventilation.

"It was really cold, and I got out really fast ... and all I remember is me passing out," one victim told Fox 2.