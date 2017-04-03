Detroit Tigers Opening Day guide: gametime, traffic, parking, weather

If you're heading downtown Friday for Opening Day, you may be wondering what time to get up and start making your way down. Here are some things that could help make your decision.

All of our pregame coverage can be seen on FOX 2 or on our livestream at www.fox2detroit.com/live.

And, if you can't make it downtown for the game, or want to stay in your warm and comfortable living room before going downtown, FOX 2 is the place to be for all day coverage of Tigers Opening Day.

You can be a part of the festivities with us on-air and online. We'll be going live from all the hot spots all morning long starting at 4:30 a.m. For The Nine, we've got something extra special planned. FOX 2's Kellie Rowe will be live on TV and Facebook at the same time!

This year, Kellie will take you behind the scenes of Comerica. This is more than what you'll see any day this year at the Park. We'll go on the field, into the dugouts, through the concourse, and take you everywhere you can't normally go.

You can watch it all live and unscripted on our Facebook page.

At 10 a.m., The Nine pitches to the sports department. They'll continue our live pregame coverage starting at 10 a.m. Dan Miller, Jennifer Hammond, and Ryan Ermanni will be live at Comerica and Cheli's as we preview opening day and what we should expect for the 2017 Detroit Tigers.

On Monday, the Chevrolets were lifted into place over centerfield at Comerica Park. We also got a glimpse of the tribute to Mike Ilitch. Watch it here:

WHAT TIME SHOULD I GO DOWNTOWN?

The first pitch of the game is at 1:10 p.m. and the gates at Comerica will open at 11 a.m.

Opening Day is typically the busiest day of the year for Comerica and downtown Detroit so the suggestion is to leave early! The good news is that, unlike last year, the construction projects aren't supposed to be as big of a problem. Unfortunately, for Tigers fans Downriver, the trip home is going to be a headache with southbound I-75 being closed all this year and next.

If you're planning on heading to a bar or restaurant's Opening Day celebration, we recommend checking their website or calling them to see what time they'll be open.

BUNDLE UP

You're going to a baseball game in April. In Detroit. Temperatures are looking like they'll be in the 30s or 40s - and that's the high temperature. So, expect early-morning temperatures to be in the 20s -- but the wind chills in the teens is what will be making things not very pleasant. Dress warmly...

Around the first pitch (1:10 p.m.), you can expect the temperature to be in the 40s with winds. The good news? It won't be raining or snowing? At least, that's not in the forecast...yet.

Stay up to date by downloading the FOX 2 Weather Authority app.

WHERE SHOULD I PARK?

As expected, parking will be at a premium and most lots surrounding the ball park will fill early. Many spaces are also reserved for guests with season parking passes. There are 9 lots surrounding Comerica that are priced at $25. That includes Fox Garage, The D Garage, Tigers Garage, and lots near Ford Field. If you're willing to walk, you could always park at some of lots on Cass. Those are between $15 and $25.

You could even find some cheaper, private options nearby.

The Detroit Tigers suggest utilizing shuttles from local bars, restaurants and casinos. If that's not an option for you, here's a parking map to help you find a lot:

WHAT/WHERE SHOULD I EAT?

You've probably got a game plan for tailgating or where you'll be eating out -- but know that officials at Comerica Park are adding a slew souvenirs and new snacks that may make you rethink your ball park food. The hot new food this year at the park? Coney Pizzas.

You can decide for yourself if that sounds good - it's obvously more than your normal ballpark frank.

But there's also chicken shwarma nachos and deep-fried Snickers! Peanuts and CrackerJacks, eat your heart out!

Want to plan ahead? The Detroit Tigers have a very convenient map on their website where you can find any restaurant, restroom, or merchandise booths. CLICK HERE to check it out

WHAT'S GOING ON WITH THE QLINE?

It's not done yet but soon you'll be able to take the QLINE from Midtown to Downtown. The 6.6 mile loop on Woodward Avenue that runs from Congress Street downtown to West Grand Boulevard. Each car will travel up to 35 mph.

The QLINE is set to open on May 12.

The following week, the Tigers play six games at home against the Orioles and Rangers so the new transportation should definitely help get you downtown.