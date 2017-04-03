Helping others common for U of D Jesuit student injured while helping motorist Local News Helping others common for U of D Jesuit student injured while helping motorist On an average day, you might see a couple handfuls of students inside the chapel of the University of Detroit Jesuit High School for the daily mass, but this was no average day.

- On an average day, you might see a couple handfuls of students inside the chapel of the University of Detroit Jesuit High School for the daily mass, but this was no average day.

The 300 or so that showed up on Monday morning came together for a classmate who always put others first -- and now they are here for him.



"I've taught here for six years and the young men here are so caring of each other and loving of each other, and our chapel was full this morning with guys here to pray for him. You just feel a sense of concern -- that's the way our guys are," said Chris Charboneau, the school's music director.



Sean English, a 16-year old junior at the all-boys Catholic school, is in everybody's hearts and on their minds.

Fox 2 was told Sean was with his parents on his way to sing at an annual mother's brunch on Sunday morning, when they spotted an accident in the express lanes of I-96 near the Davison and stopped to help.

MORE:

Seconds later he would need help, when a second car spun out of control and pinned him.



"This is part and parcel of who he is. This is what he does here. If you talk to any one of his classmates, he's the kinda guy that's always there for you and teachers as well. He's just there when you need him," said Principal Anthony Trudel.



The impact crushed Sean's pelvis and broke his femur.

Doctors placed a steel rod in one leg and had to amputate his foot.

The 16-year-old, who is a stand out gradewise in the classroom and athletically on the track, has a long road ahead of him.



"I can't imagine how Sean will feel once he's aware what's going on. His parents, I was so impressed with how grateful they were that their son was still here, and they're going to work hard to help him recover and get back and he will. He's a great, tough kid," Charbonneau said.



Investigators say beer containers were found at the accident scene which leads them to believe the 17 year old who hit Sean may have been drinking.

They are still waiting on toxically reports to confirm that.

In meantime, while students continue to pray for Sean's speedy recovery. educators plan to use what happened to him as a teachable moment.



"It's ironic that this event happens just short of Easter break. Myself and our dean of students, we actually visit all the senior classes, and we go into the classrooms and talk about choices and the choices that you make, and how one moment can make a difference," Trudel said.

GO FUND ME LINK