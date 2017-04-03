House of former Tigers owner Frank Navin for sale

- It’s for the Detroit Tigers fan that has everything - forget Navin Field, it's Navin's house.

The home that former Detroit Tigers owner Frank Navin once owned is for sale. Built in 1906, the piece of Tigers history resides at 36 Longfellow at the corner of Woodward in Detroit's Boston-Edison district.

And the 3,700-square foot Colonial with five bedrooms and 2.2 baths can be all yours for $395,000. And as a bonus, it even comes with its own basement safe - which is the size of an entire room.

Navin owned the house and lived there for 25 years until his death, which came a month after the Tigers won the first world championship in 1935 by beating the Chicago Cubs in six games.

The safe room is built with two sets of doors, with the outer one a combination lock and the second inside a set of double doors with a key entry. It was built for gate receipts which were brought back from the ballpark after games.

"The banks did not have night depositories at the time that could accommodate that type of cash," said real estate agent Keith Weber. "So what we have it not just one safe door, but a second safe door that leads into a walk in safe room. And this is where they kept the money."

On one of the outside safe walls, an outside panel lifts up to reveal an open cutout window with jail bars to drop the cash through.

"If they were not bringing in the money themselves, somebody else could drop the money through," Weber said. "But there were bars here that stopped them from getting in."



The current owner has lived there since 1978 and has preserved the classic elements of the home including original woodwork and tile work, Weber said.

"One of the nice things about this house is it has not been architecturally messed with," he said. "This house has survived 110, 111 years with much of its integrity still intact - and that's what makes it a special home."

Navin started in the front office with the Tigers in 1903, and shrewdly assembled a pennant contender led by his biggest move of all, purchasing Ty Cobb for $700 before he became a part-owner in 1908 then became the outright owner in 1919. Named for him, Navin Field was the first concrete and steel ballpark built at Michigan and Trumbull, replacing Bennett Park in 1912.

With large stately homes lining the streets, Boston Edison is known for its rich history. And like many Detroit historic neighborhoods, it is feeling a surge in the city's rebirth.

"This neighborhood was home to Henry Ford before he moved to Park Lane, and it was home to Ty Cobb who Frank Navin brought to Detroit," Weber said. "The Tigers owner after Mr. Navin, Mr. (Walter) Briggs lived on Boston Blvd just two blocks north. This has always been a hub of movers and shakers in the city and once again these homes are being restored to their former glory."

