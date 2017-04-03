Michigan State Police search for missing 3-year-old Vadalynn Owings

Michigan State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old Vadalynn Mayjean Owings.

Owings has brown eyes and brown hair and is about 2 feet, 6 inches weighing 30 pounds. She was last seen in the area of 409 Crescent Ave in Holly.

Her father, Brent Alan Owings, 26, is being sought by police for questioning regarding an assault of his girlfriend - Vadalynn's mother, in Holly Township. He is 5 feet, 11 inches and 155 pounds. His vehicle is a blue 2012 Dodge Journey with a Michigan License Plate of DCJ4093.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Michigan State Police at its Metro North office of 313-237-2450.

