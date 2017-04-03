Ford, supermodel Karlie Kloss host summer tech camp for teen girls Local News Ford, supermodel Karlie Kloss host summer tech camp for teen girls

- Ford Motor Co. is teaming up with supermodel Karlie Kloss to inspire young women to get into the tech industry."

The automaker is sponsoring a two-week summer camp called "Kode with Klossy" providing 300 scholarships for young women between the ages of 13 and 18.

Students will learn how to write computer code and build real apps at one of 10 locations across the country - including here in metro Detroit.

To apply you will need to submit a video and a written essay.

CLICK HERE for more information and to apply.