Family outraged that man who fatally shot their son in shootout not arrested Local News Family outraged that man who fatally shot their son in shootout not arrested A shootout in Clinton Township last Friday ended with the father of four dead.

- A shootout in Clinton Township last Friday ended with the father of four dead.

His family is calling for justice because the man who shot him, is not behind bars.

Shots were exchanged between two fathers here Clinton Township on Friday. One of them was killed and now investigators are trying to figure out if this was self-defense or murder.

A father's message to a man who shot and killed his son Carlton Coleman.

"My son did you a favor, you should have been thanking him," said Rodney Coleman. "Instead of shooting him. because when he killed him, he killed me."

"You weren't trying to do anything other than trying to kill him," Coleman said. "You are a coward."



The man who killed his son is not in jail. Police know who he is, but right now they say there is not enough evidence to charge him.



That man claims he was acting in self-defense - an argument the Coleman family simply isn't buying.

"I'm going to do everything in my soul to make sure he gets prosecuted," said the victim's mother Carla Coleman.

Two parents going through the unimaginable, talking about the shooting death of their 26-year-old son. Carlton Coleman was a dad to four children, his oldest is 8 years old, his youngest, 2.



"We raised a good child," Carla said. "I haven't heard anything bad. he never had any trouble in school. He graduated, we never had any issues."

On Friday the Coleman family says Carlton drove his girlfriend and her two kids to the Oxford Square Apartments to visit their father, her ex.

"The father came down the stairs and was like why are the kids smelling like marijuana?"

Witnesses tell this mom, the smell of weed around his kids set the father of two kids off.

"He busts past all of them with the gun, they kept saying don't go out there bothering that man but he bust past them and started shooting," Carla said.

Coleman, a licensed CPL holder, fired as well. Police still working to determine who fired first.



In the end Coleman died as a result of injuries, the unnamed shooter was hit in the arm and is said to be recovering.

FOX 2 stopped by the apartment complex today trying to speak with the another person involved, but we were unable to locate him because he has not been charged police are not saying who is he at this time.

They continue to investigate.