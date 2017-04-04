Customers claim Redford auto repair shop is taking them for a ride Local News Customers claim Redford auto repair shop is taking them for a ride A woman brings her car to a mechanic for some repairs.

He says it'll take a couple of days - it's now been six months. The repair shop owner continues to give one excuse after another while his paying customers are without a car - in some cases for months.

"I am beyond upset - I am way beyond upset," said Diane Ramsey.

Who could blame her?

Diane Ramsey's daughter was in an accident last fall. She took the car to be repaired to Krucial Kustoms Body Shop in Redford Township.

She says the owner Deon Thomas had no problem cashing the nearly $6,000 check from the insurance company - but six months later she says she continues to get the runaround.

The accident happened Oct. 13," Ramsey said. "He came to pick it up that Saturday. I told him to take his time with the car. But I thought 30 days was enough and now we are at six months."

Her insurance company paid for a rental car for the first month. Even Thomas covered the cost for the next month, but now the Ramseys, who both work, are down to one car which is a lease and now over miles.

Diane says she is in constant contact with Thomas - who told her most recently the car would be ready on Monday. He gave the vehicle a new paint job and it needed to dry - and then he sent her photos.

"'No I need until Monday because the parts have to dry because I painted it,' I got these pictures today and it is not painted and the car is not together - what do I do," Ramsey said.

When FOX 2 called at 4:45 p.m., an automated phone message said: "Our business hours are Monday through Friday 8-6 and Saturday 8 to 3. Thank you for calling Krucial Kustoms where everything we do is crucial.'"

Apparently not that 'Krucial.' FOX 2 went to the shop to ask the owner what was taking so long but he was long gone and the only thing found was a lot filled with broken and busted cars.

As well as a young woman who is in the same predicament.

"My care has been here for almost two months," said Rajanee Posey. "I told him do the airbags. As you can see neither one are done. The front end is supposed to be done."

FOX 2: "What does he say is taking so long?"

"It is a different story every time."

And the worst part is - Diane says she is still paying hundreds of dollars a month for her lease and insurance and has nothing to show for it.. And looking at the pictures - if she ever gets it back - she's not sure the car will even be safe to drive.

"I don't have a route to go - I'm at his beck and call right now," Diane Ramsey said. "Because he's got my car."

When Diane Ramsey contacted FOX 2 last month, we called the shop owner Deon Thomas and he said his air compressor broke down in December and he was behind. He promised to have the car fixed by the next week. That was three weeks ago. We are waiting to hear him respond.