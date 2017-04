- A 73-year-old man was killed in a mobile home fire in Temperance.

Firefighters responded to the Northtowne Meadows Mobile Home community off of Telegraph Road near the Ohio border late Monday night. They found the body of a 73-year-old man inside a residence engulfed in flames.

They did rescue the man's wife, who was treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire isn't known right now, and remains under investigation.