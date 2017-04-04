Suspect in custody after police chase through Detroit, Hamtramck Local News Detroit police pursuing driver on city's east side Detroit police are pursuing a vehicle on the city's east side right now.

- A suspect was taken in custody after a police pursuit through Detroit and Hamtramck Tuesday morning.

The pursuit ended at about 10:20 a.m. when the driver stopped in the area of Caniff and Dequindre. SkyFOX flew over the pursuit. You can watch a replay of the pursuit here.

The driver went through apartment complex parking lots and weaved through police cars before stopping. Once the vehicle stopped, the driver got out of the car and attempted to run.

The suspect was tackled to the ground by multiple officers before being taken into custody. No one appeared to be injured.

It's not known right now why police were pursuing the driver. The driver was in a blue Ford transit-type van with a Florida handicap license plate.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.