Ohio Amber Alert canceled for 2 kids apparently kidnapped by mom's boyfriend

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Ohio for two children who police say were kidnapped by an armed man.

Officers were called to Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said her boyfriend, 24-year-old Clarence Davis, threatened her with a gun and took her car.

According to Willoughby Hills police, the woman’s children, a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, were inside the vehicle. Davis is not the children’s father.

Police said they believe the suspect still has the gun. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Fox 8 in Cleveland, the two children were found safe Tuesday afternoon but Davis is still on the run and is considered armed.

Davis is driving a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with license plate GWS 5908. “Bob’s Auto Sales” is on the trunk lid.

