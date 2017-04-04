Fight for $15 and Black Lives Matter protest on anniversary of MLK murder Local News Fight for $15 and Black Lives Matter protest on anniversary of MLK murder

It's been 49 years since Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated and on this day, the Fight for Fifteen movement joined forces with Black Lives Matter in protests across the country, including Detroit.

Hundreds of people gathered across the country on this historic day to protest racism and demand higher wages.

Reverend Charles Williams said if Martin Luther King was alive, he would be joining the protests.

"If Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were alive today, he would be here with those who are fighting for 15," Rev. Williams said.

Most of the protests in Detroit were fighting for $15 an hour wage but others at Cadillac Square were protesting in support of Flint.

"We still got bad water and nobody is concerned about it because they think it's done. Snyder hasn't done anything. He's released money but he hasn't got it for the pipes," Carrie Younger Nelson said.

"It's a good gesture that we make that opportunity to try but we know it's virtually impossible because we're dealing with the stonewall," Minister Fuqua Bey said.

And there are other areas of protest; women's rights, keeping Detroit's schools open, and fighting Donald Trump's policies.

"That's why I am here, in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King who was slain on this day at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis Tennessee," Rev. Williams said.

In the following weeks they want to call attention to immigrants rights, climate change, and the tax policies that benefit the rich.