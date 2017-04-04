Woman awarded $600,000 in revenge porn case

Do you think it's funny to post some sexy pictures of your ex on Facebook? A Judge in Macomb County just gave 600,000 reasons why you shouldn't.

“Revenge pornography occurs when a person posts onto the Internet the nude photographs or videos of an individual without that person's consent," said Kyle Bristow, attorney for the largest judgment of revenge porn in Michigan.

A 22-year-old ex-boyfriend, from Chesterfield who posted a video of him having sex with his 23-year-old ex- girlfriend from Portage, will have to pay her $600,000.

“This often times happens when a relationship ends."

For 3 1/2 years, there was a romantic relationship between the two, until she discovered a secretly recorded video on his computer of the two of them having sex. She ended the relationship on the spot.

Charlie Langton: “Can the cops do anything about this?”

Kyle Bristow: “They should've done something about it but instead they pass the buck."

The attorney, who has represented about 30 women for revenge porn, says there is a law preventing revenge porn in Michigan, but often police don't pursue criminal charges.

Charlie Langton: “Why would this guy post this on Facebook?”

Kyle Bristow: “He sent it to third parties via Facebook to humiliate my client, and it got back to her."

And then she served him with a lawsuit, and

“As the judge said at the hearing, this video can very well haunt her for the rest of her life."

“$600,000 is the largest money judgment awarded in Michigan history for a revenge pornography case."

Because the defendant didn't file the proper paperwork, the judge would not allow him to challenge whether this was revenge porn. Now the challenge will be to collect the $600,000 judgment.

“I promise you I will collect the money."