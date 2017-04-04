Activists remember anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's death Local News Activists remember anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's death Today marks 49 years since the assassination of civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and a group of activists in Detroit marked the occasion with a special reading of his work.

The Homrich 9 civil rights activist group started in 2014, blocking Homrich Wrecking trucks from shutting off water in Detroit neighborhoods, something they say should never happen because water is a human right,



They've dealt with a long legal battle since then, after they were charged with disorderly conduct. Now they're back at the 36th District Court reading King's speech, "Breaking the silence," commemorating the day the civil rights leader was assassinated while speaking on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis.

"He showed that he was not just out here for black people, but he was here for the world," said Marian Kramer, activist. "And that we have to fight for peace, in order to have peace."

"The struggle against what he called the triplets of racism, militarism, and extreme materialism has never been more urgent than in the present moment," said activist Bill Willie-Kellerman.

This speech was read outside 36th District Court on the same day the Homrich 9 were back in court for one of now, countless court dates over the past three years. They are hoping soon for the case to be dismissed.