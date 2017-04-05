Police investigating after man's body found on Gratiot Ave Local News Police investigating after man's body found on Gratiot Ave Police are invsetigating after a man's body was found on Gratiot Avenue on the city's east side.

- Police are invsetigating after a man's body was found on Gratiot Avenue on the city's east side.

A woman driving with her friends down Gratiot spotted a man lying in the road around 3:50 a.m. near Seneca Street, which is a few blocks north of Van Dyke.

The woman and her friends pulled over and called 911. They then pulled the man out of the roadway and left the scene before EMS arrived.

When emergency crews got there, they determined the man had been shot. They didn't see any shell casings so police say the body may have been left there.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police haven't identified the victim to the public yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.