4-year-old girl found wandering in storage yard during daycare field trip Local News 4-year-old girl found wandering in storage yard during daycare field trip A 4-year-old girl who was found wandering in a storage yard in Oak Park has been reunited with her family.

The girl's mother dropped her off at a Detroit daycare center Tuesday morning. Later that day, the children and the staff took a field trip to a church in Detroit.

On the way, the 4-year-old fell asleep without any of the daycare staff realizing. She was left behind on the bus, which was then taken back to a storage yard at Greenfield and Eight Mile roads in Oak Park.

When the little girl woke up she got off the bus and wandered around the storage yard. Employees saw her and called police.

"The child was turned over to us. She was able to give us her name and her mom's name, so we used Facebook to reach out to family members and they contacted us and they confirmed that their daughter was missing," says Oak Park Police Sgt. Jim Vernier.

The child was unaccounted for for about two hours. Police say it appears to be an unfortunate accident.

The case is being referred to the state licensing department and the daycare could face some type of disciplinary action.