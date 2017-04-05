Heavy, wet snow expected in Michigan as April snowstorm arrives

- Winter is coming back to Southeast Michigan...just in time for the Detroit Tigers to start baseball at Comerica Park.

If you're one of those people who says, "It's always cold and snowy on Opening Day", you just may be right. The FOX 2 Weather Authority has been tracking a series of low pressure areas this week, with particular interest on the last one - which will arrive Wednesday night.

Here's the outlook: rain will definitely return to Southeast Michigan Wednesday night. That's how it will start. As cold air wraps into the system, snow will start falling in central and northern Michigan Wednesday night.

Throughout the day on Thursday, the low sits right top of the Mitten, keeping the rain in place. Then the cold air moves in and turning all that rain into snow. The timing is looking it will be late Thursday night through very early Friday morning.

HOW MUCH SNOW?

When all is said and done, areas north of I-69 and Flint could get between 2 to 4 inches of snow, while those of us south should expect to see zero to two inches. On average, we expect most people will be looking at between 1/2 and 1 inch of snow on the ground Friday morning.

Obviously, this is not a major winter storm - but the timing couldn't be worse. Friday is the Tigers Home Opener and first pitch is currently scheduled for 1:10 PM.

Downtown Detroit will be abuzz with activity starting early Friday morning. Fans should plan on some snow on the ground early in the morning and chilly temperatures all day long.

The temperatures will start climbing on Friday but not by much - plus the winds are going to be gusty making it even colder. In fact, the biggest weather story of the day may just be the strong winds which are forecast to be between 20-30 miles per hour. This will mean that while temperatures will climb from the 30s into the 40s it will actually only feel like low 20s to upper 20s for the entire day. Bundle up Tigers fans!

And then, just as quickly as the cold air arrives, it will be gone. Weekend temperatures will climb into the 60s.

