Good Samaritan injured helping at I-96 crash has died

- One of the two Good Samaritans critically injured helping at the scene of a crash on I-96 has died.

Dr. Cynthia Ray died at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday with her family at her side from injuries sustained Sunday morning helping others involved in an accident on the freeway near the Davison.

A vehicle had flipped on its side when Ray and U of D Jesuit student Sean English stopped in different cars to help. They were both struck by 17-year-old Keith Martin.



The six people in a vehicle that crashed on its side causing the others to stop, were not injured.

English suffered a broken pelvis and lost a foot in the accident. Martin is on life support.

Ray was a pulmonologist at Henry Ford Hospital. A statement from the hospital said Dr. Ray was a beloved physician, colleague, daughter, sister and friend.

Described by Dr. Mike Eichenhorn, a mentor and close friend, as a "giving, generous spirit," Dr. Ray was considered a consummate caregiver-capable, caring and committed.

Dr. Eichenhorn elaborated: "It would have been impossible for Cyndi to pass by the car that overturned because that's the kind of person she was. She was always there to help others. At her bedside, she had visitors from all walks of life who she had helped through difficult situations. She embodied selflessness."

On staff at Henry Ford Hospital since she was a Fellow in 2005, Dr. Ray quickly gained the respect of all who knew her. Bruno DiGiovine, Division Head for Pulmonary and Critical Care, noted that "Cyndi cared deeply about her pulmonary and critical care family and was highly regarded as an educator and mentor." In fact, she had mentored many female pulmonologists and were influential in their career and development.

Dr. Ray was a respected researcher and presenter, and a well-published author of multiple articles on pulmonary medicine. She was the secretary and treasurer of the Michigan Thoracic Society as well as the chairperson of the Tri-State Thoracic Society.

Dr. Eichenhorn was quick to talk about Dr. Ray's talents beyond medicine. Cyndi was a gifted singer (and Henry Ford Hospital Campus Idol contestant), former ballerina, great cook and accomplished dogsledder. She cared deeply about rescuing weimaraners and once had three in her home at one time.

Dr. Ray grew up in Oklahoma, following her father into the field of medicine. She is survived by her mother, Flo, her brother, Greg and sister-in-law, Amber, two nephews and one niece.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, April 8th at the St. Kenneth Catholic Church in Plymouth. Doors open at 10am with services at 11am. The church is located at 14951 North Haggerty Rd, Plymouth 48170.

Donations in Dr. Ray's memory may be made to the Dr. Cynthia Ray Patient Rescue Fund at Henry Ford Hospital providing financial and other assistance to patients with pulmonary diseases or to the Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue.



Martin's family released a statement Monday about the crash.

"He was not intoxicated, which was proven by the toxicology reports. He is currently in critical condition and suffers with two brain bleeds and swelling of the brain."



On Monday Martin's family also offered prayers for Ray, English and their families while also asking for thoughts and prayers from the public.



"People were in the wrong place, wrong time, type of thing," relative Sierra Smith said. "We want to send our prayers to all the families and victims.

"We're asking to please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers along with the others and we pray too for everyone involved in this tragedy."



