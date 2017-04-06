State shuts down Redford auto repair shop after FOX 2 story Local News State shuts down Redford auto repair shop after FOX 2 story The state is now getting involved after FOX 2 exposed a Redford Township auto repair shop that has been taking advantage of its customers.



Their cars have been there for months without being fixed - and their cars won't be getting fixed at this shop for sure now. Because of our story, the state made a very interesting discovery and has issued a cease and desist order.

On Wednesday FOX 2 found a customer on the phone with Deon Thomas - the owner of Krucial Kustoms - trying to get his car out of the building. His car was one of dozens that are stuck inside the Redford Township auto body shop still waiting to be fixed or painted.

In some cases, for months.

FOX 2 first introduced you to Diane Ramsey on Monday. Her car was wrecked last fall, she took it here to be fixed and six months later, it's in worse condition than she left it.

"I am beyond upset right now," Ramsey said in Monday's report.

It is the same issue for Rajanee Posey who paid nearly $1,600 out of pocket to fix her car.

"It is a different story every time," Posey said on Monday.

A spokesperson with the Secretary of State contacted FOX 2-after they saw the story, and looked into the business. It turns out Krucial Kustoms and Supreme Auto Spirits LLC, which operates out of the same location and is not licensed by the state.

On top of that, the mechanics working there aren't certified. There is now an order slapped on the door putting the owner on notice that if they continue to operate the shop they will be criminally prosecuted.

FOX 2: "You're not certified and you shouldn't be working in the first place."

Thomas refused an interview, telling us by phone he never knew he needed to be licensed or certified and he plans to hire other body shops to finish the work on the remaining cars.

FOX 2 found his mother there, who was trying to work with dissatisfied customers who came by.

"You see this here right, would you bring your car here," the woman said. "If you saw all this."

FOX 2: "If he said he could do the job, I would."

"No, would you?"

FOX 2: "I wouldn't."

"Thank you," said the woman.

FOX 2: "If he said he could do the work."

"It is too much work for one person," she said.

Posey had her cars towed out of there but now like so many customers, she wants her money back.

"I knew he wasn't certified I asked him that," she said. "But he needs to give me all my money back. I took my car to another shop today he told me battery hooked up all the wrong way I was like what?"

"I'm honest, (I said) you made the mistakes so you will have to pay for it," Thomas' mother said.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson has made it a priority to crack down on unlicensed repair shops. We are told state investigators plan to revisit the investigation to make sure they don't work on any more cars.



The Secretary of State office encourages other dissatisfied customers of the companies to file a complaint with the Office of Investigative Services. CLICK HERE to do so.