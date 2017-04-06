Man sues Flat Rock for serving 5 years for murder he never committed Local News Man sues Flat Rock for serving 5 years for murder he never committed Locked up for a crime he didn't commit - Downriver man is now free after serving five years behind bars.

- Locked up for a crime he didn't commit - Downriver man is now free after serving five years behind bars.

He knows he can't get that time back but he still believes someone should pay. He and his lawyer filed that suit a year to the day he was released from prison.

James Sheperd still bears scars from his time inside including a stab wound to his neck. And the first couple years he was behind bars, he says he lied to his daughter about where he was because he didn't know how to tell her he was serving a life sentence for a crime he did not commit.

"(I thought) hopefully I'll be home before she realizes I'm gone-gone," he said. "Hopefully I'll be home before she's grown, you know these are the thoughts that are going through my mind."

And now James Sheperd is suing the city of Flat Rock and one of its retired cops for the nearly five years he spent in prison for a murder he did not commit.

"I've never been to hell, but that's probably got to be the closest thing to it on earth," he said.

The nightmare began back in 2010 when Sheperd's friend Chris Henderson murdered Jessie Cabrera at the Walnut Creek apartment Someone saw Henderson at the scene with an unknown accomplice-but told police they were sure it was not Sheperd.

Even so, Flat Rock police brought him in and built a case against him.

"Once I got there I could already tell they had an agenda, they had something set that they wanted to do," Shepherd said. "Basically they were trying to get a round peg in a square hole."

Not only did the lead investigator Det. Jeffrey Metz not have any hard evidence tying Sheperd to the crime, he had evidence proving his innocence.

Namely interviews with Sheperd's employer who said he was working at the Ford plant in Dearborn during the crime, cell phone records backing up his alibi - and not to mention the witness' statement that Shepherd was not involved.

"That's the insidious, that's the evil, malicious, malevolent conduct that really is, frankly it's unfathomable," said attorney Wolfgang Mueller.

Even so the prosecutor argued with no proof that Sheperd left work while the assembly line was operating-traveled roughly 20 miles to Flat Rock by unknown means, took part in the murder -- then went back to work without anyone noticing he was gone, for two hours.

And then he shifted the burden of proof to the accused.

"That's incredible," Mueller said, "The burden of proof is always on the prosecutor. The defendant has to prove nothing. In this case they told the jury basically that the defendant had to prove the negative. That's not how the criminal justice system works."

But the jury took it hook, line and sinker convicting Sheperd of murder. But even as he served his life sentence in prison, Sheperd never gave up hope.



"Just knowing I was innocent, that's what kept me going every day and my daughter just knowing I couldn't let them do this to me and take me away from her," he said.

The state Court of Appeals took up Sheperd's case in 2015 and threw out his conviction without calling for a new trial - a rarity.

"Until things change, this can happen to anybody, period," he said. "Me, you, anybody watching."

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said that the Court of Appeals' opinion which FOX 2 cited often in this story, was just that - with a lot of editorializing and does not address the legal issues in this case.

The officer who led the investigation is now retired and is not commenting. FOX 2 also contacted the Flat Rock mayor's office but has not heard back.

