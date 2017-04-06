Dymond Designs celebrates grand opening in Detroit Local News Dymond Designs celebrates grand opening in Detroit A new hair salon celebrated its grand opening this weekend in downtown Detroit.

- A new hair salon celebrated its grand opening this weekend in downtown Detroit.

Dymond Designs opened its doors in Harbortown. The salon received financing from the Detroit Development Fund, Chase Bank and the Kellogg Foundation. The event at the facility included a ribbon cutting and a tour.

The owner is excited to be a part of Detroit's revitalization.

"this means a lot because you see salons like this in royal oak, novi; but to do something upscale in the heart of downtown - I'm proud because it's still downtown detroit and i wanted to do something in my community," says salon owner marlene brooks.

The salon will employ over 20 hair stylists. It will also have a hair supply store and a makeup boutique.

Dymond Designs is located at 3488 East Jefferson Avenue. For more information, visit www.dymonddesignssalon.com.