Detroit student apprentices clear vacant lots for urban gardens

- Urban gardens are a growing trend across the country. A new program is clearning the way for urban gardens to bloom at several spots in southwest Detroit.

Student apprentices with the Access For All program have been transforming several vacant properties this week. They've removed trees and brush and created the garden beds.

Once the land is cleared, others will come in to cultivate and plant the urban gardens.

Access for All is a free nine-week building and construction training program for Detroiters. Students learn trade skills and get certification.

"We spend eight weeks talking about essential work skills; talking about working in teams; talking about what it takes to work all day long; show up on time. So, this is their final exam to see if what they learned in the classroom really stuck with them," a program representative told us on the job site.

Students in the program have cleared a total of five locations in Springwells Village in southwest Detroit.

If you'd like more information on the Access For All training program, visit www.detroitmi.gov.