Rochester woman hit by elderly driver in Kroger parking lot

- A Rochester woman is in critical condition after she was hit in a crosswalk at a Kroger parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The 63-year-old woman was leaving the store when she was struck by an 82-year-old woman in a Honda Accord.

The woman was taken to Crittenton Hospital, which is in the same block as the Rochester Hills Kroger where the accident happened. She's currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The 82-year-old driver is a resident of Rochester Hills. Police say she was wearing her seatbelt and wasn't injured in the crash. Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor.

It's not known yet if charges will be filed against the woman.