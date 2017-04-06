Detroit mom fights for answers years after son's murder Local News Detroit mom fights for answers years after son's murder Nearly two years after her son was gunned down while home for a visit, one mother's heart is breaking as his killers are still roaming the streets.

Fox 2 first brought you this story back in July 2015.

"Live through me, son. I'm gonna fight for you for the last breath that I have until I get justice," Susan Watson said.

Looking at a Crime Stoppers flyer nearly two years after her son's death, the mother of 35-year-old Leroy Desean Davis -- must, in just 5 days, celebrate another birthday for her son without him.



"Murdered. Murdered. He didn't deserve it. Please. Somebody help us," Watson said.

It was back on July 29, 2015. It was the middle of the day when Detroit police say Davis was shot and killed outside a Detroit Family Dollar on Tireman and Southfield.

Watson says her son had been in town from Arizona, and outside that store with two friends that day.

"The guys with him that day at Family Dollar that walked with him. I believe they killed my son," she said.

Davis was shot in the back with a stolen Detroit Police Department-issued gun.

Watson says Davis had been lying there as the rain began to fall -- still alive for 45 minutes. She says jealousy was the motive.

"He didn't do anything to anyone's family. He didn't do anything to anybody's kids. Jealousy," she said.

While police have since recovered that gun, which had been stolen in 2011, the person or persons responsible for Davis' death are still out there.

"This is hurting me. It is tearing me apart. I want help," she said.

Davis' young children, 14-year-old Santiana and 2-year-old Emory, are growing up without their father.

Watson is challenging Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James Craig to sit down and listen to her pleas for help, as she vows to never stop fighting for her son.

"You can walk around here thinking you got away with it. You haven't gotten away with it -- not with this mom. Not with this mom," she said.