Friday could be coldest Opening Day in Comerica Park history Local News Friday could be coldest Opening Day in Comerica Park history We know the forecast isn't ideal for the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day, but will it stop the crowds of fans from flocking downtown?

Opening Day is supposed to be warm -- baseball weather, not this kind of weather.

"It's not gonna be raining or snowing. It's going to be wet. We are expecting snow overnight so those seats are going to be wet. So pack a towel -- you don't want wet butt," said Jessica Starr.

And the Fox 2 Weather Authority predicts this could be the coldest opening day in Comerica Park's history.

But the cold weather doesn't bother real Detroiters for Opening Day, check out what they told Charlie Langton today.

