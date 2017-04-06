Joe Louis Arena was Mayor Coleman Young's 'Ice of Dreams'

- Forty years ago, the Detroit Red Wings were bound for the suburbs. A plot of land with their name on it was ready for them to call home in Pontiac. Until Mayor Coleman Young stepped in and promised that if you build it, they will come.

On Sunday, the Red Wings will say goodbye to Joe Louis Arena. It's part of legendary Detroit Mayor Coleman Young's legacy that few people may remember how it even happened.

The Red Wings, much like the Pistons and the Lions, were packing up and heading for the suburb. Pontiac was beckoning and they had a piece of land near the Silverdome. They had even announced that they were moving! With a few words that would make Kevin Costner proud, the mayor promised that he would keep the Wings in Detroit. He said, effectively, if you f------- build it, they will f------ come.

Mayor Young looked at an empty plot of land along the Detroit River and said "I've got 5 million jimmy carter dollars. and if nothing else, we're going to dig the deepest F'ing hole in Michigan. now either get on board or get out of the way'."

