Warren tire shop owner promises to reopen after two fires Local News Warren tire shop owner promises to reopen after two fires

The owner of Seasons Tire on east 8 Mile Road in Warren is having some bad luck when it comes to his business.

A short time after 3 a.m. Thursday, investigators believe at least one person set his tire shop on fire.

"It looks like someone broke into the front door here and went inside," said owner Nasim Zaitona.

The fire marshal was on scene Thursday afternoon taking pictures of the building. Next, a warrant will have to be issued for investigators to go inside and figure out the exact cause.

However, this fire has been ruled suspicious with roughly $5,000 in damages.

Now, let's back track to June 12, 2016.

Investigators say two men came to the tire shop at about the same time during the 3 a.m. hour.

The building is set on fire, adding up to $250,000 damages.

Investigators ruled that fire arson.

"They broke through that window. After 15 minutes they came back," Zaitona said. “They started the fire after 15 minutes.”

He spent almost a year rebuilding, and came close to reopening his doors.

"We were supposed to have the final inspection from the City of Warren. Almost everything is ready," Zaitona said.

He can only be frustrated and say what is pretty clear.

"Someone doesn't us to be in business right here at the shop," Zaitona said.

No one has been arrested for either incident.

The owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for setting his business on fire, and he plans to reopen his tire shop again.