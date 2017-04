- A double shooting leaves one victim dead and a second person wounded on Detroit's west sideThursday night.

Two men, 28 and 19 were shot while sitting inside of a Buck Lucerne in the 12200 block of Littlefield at 6:42 p.m. according to Detroit police. The incident scene is just south of I-96 and east of Schaefer.

The suspect is a black male with no further description available at this time from investigators.

