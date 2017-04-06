Passenger in I-96 crash who Good Samaritans got critically injured helping, speaks Local News Passenger in I-96 crash who Good Samaritans got critically injured helping, speaks "We were just sliding it felt like a dream."

- "We were just sliding it felt like a dream."

Demarrio Posey was sleeping in the back seat of the Jeep that somehow lost control, struck the median and flipped on I-96 east near the Davison.

Posey and his five other teen cousins were on their way home at the time. Two separate motorists 17-year-old Sean English and Henry Ford pulmonologist 47-year-old Dr. Cynthia Ray, saw what happened and stopped to help.

"I really appreciate them for doing that they didn't have to get out the car to do that they weren't obligated to do that," Posey said. "They were just angels sent from above helping us."

But then tragedy struck again, 17-year-old Keith Martin, who doctors confirm had not been drinking, lost control of his car and struck Dr. Ray and Sean English as they tried to assist Posey and his cousins. English was severely injured - forced to have his foot amputated.

"We visited Sean to see how he was doing," Posey said. "We talked to his dad, his dad appreciated us. He told us it is not our fault what happened to him because he said Shawn is always a helpful person, who goes out of his way to help people. I can see because he didn't have to help us."

But Dr. Ray's injuries were too severe - she passed away Wednesday night with her family by her side.

"We were actually going to go yesterday and then we found out she was pronounced dead and that just hurt us," Posey said. "We really wanted to go see her, to give her our thanks.

Their hearts go out to her family. Knowing Sean English has a long road ahead - Demarrio and his cousins wanted to help.

They have decided to host a fundraiser April 19 at Dearborn's Buffalo Wild Wings. A 20 percent percentage of the proceeds from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. will go to English's recovery costs.

"They didn't have to do that," Posey said. "They could have been like everyone else and kept going but they didn't keep going. There is a reason why God delivered us those angels."

The driver of the car that struck them, Keith Martin, was severely injured and is in intensive care.

Demario Posey said his 19-year-old cousin who was driving the Jeep has short term memory loss and can't say what led to the accident but alcohol was not involved.