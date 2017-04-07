79-year-old woman attacked, robbed in her Farmington Hills home Local News 79-year-old woman attacked, robbed in her Farmington Hills home An elderly woman, 79 years-old, was tied up by an intruder in her own Farmington Hills home.

The good news is the victim is recovering at a local hospital, but the bad news is that the man who attacked her is still on the streets.

Take a good look at this silver Pontiac Grand Prix. Police say the man behind the wheel attacked, tied up and robbed a 79-year-old woman inside her home.

He's described as a bald white man between 30-40 years old between 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

"It's disgusting to do this to anybody, particularly an elderly woman," said Charles Nebus, Farmington Hills police.

It happened around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Police say the man knocked on the woman's door and told her he was looking for his dog.

He convinced her to take down his phone number in case she spotted the non-existent pup. When she turned to get a pen and paper, he crept inside the house.

"He struck her from behind with a hard object to the back of the head," Nebus said. "He knocked her down, he took her to the living room, tied her up and then demanded jewelry and money.

Needless to say neighbors are unsettled

"It's pretty unusual," said neighbor Jim Learner. "I imagine people will be locking their doors more often and making sure their cars are locked garage doors are closed. I guess that's just a part of life these days."



"I'm a carrier of a concealed weapon," said another neighbor. "So I try to watch out for my family and we do the best we can. We try to look out for the elderly neighbors that are in the neighborhood but this has been a pretty safe area for the most part."

He was driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix. Police believe the suspect may have targeted the woman to rob her of her jewelry.

Burglars and home invaders use the ruse of a lost dog or they're around to do some work on your house or are there to meet someone not at your house - take all of that as potential warning signs.

