Michigan mom doesn't ignore persistent itching, a symptom that could have killed baby

A Michigan posted on Facebook a warning for all moms-to-be: don't ignore anything, even the seemingly harmless.

Christina DePino, 28, was late into her pregnancy when she started experiencing such uncomfortable itchiness that she was unable to sleep at night. The Monroe mom was actually experiencing a sign of a sever condition that could have killed her baby called intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP).

She was 36 weeks along and couldn't ignore severe itching. It started a few weeks ago and she said it even kept her up at night. While itching could be a sign of skin stretching during pregnancy, DePino had something significantly more severe.

She posted on Facebook - complained, she says - and consulted some friends. All of that action prompted her to get checked out. That's when she was diagnosed with Cholestasis, a condition that is harmless for her but could have caused the baby to be stillborn.

After being diagnosed, she was induced and gave birth to a healthy baby girl. On March 28, she posted the below post on Facebook for new moms and warns them not to ignore the warning signs:

