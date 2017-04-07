Opening Day in the D Local News Opening Day in the D There is something special about opening day in Detroit.

It's a big party to say the least, but while having fun fans also remember this season is for the iconic owner who is no longer with us.

And if you didn't buy a ticket to the game, not a problem - there is the same level of excitement outside the ball park.

The weather started a little cold, but the sun came out and the Tigers held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5.

FOX 2's Josh Landon takes you to the park today for some of the sights and sounds.