Community marches for 9-year-old shot in face Local News Community marches for 9-year-old shot in face Detroiters fed up with crime take to the streets in a peace walk in honor of Malik Cosey, Jr.

The 9-year-old boy shot in the head as he sat in a car waiting to see a movie

"I said I wasn't going to cry but seeing all you all, you all have brought tears of joy to me right now," said Ciera Milo, the boy's mother.

More than 150 people marched for Malik Friday evening in the same neighborhood where he nearly lost his life.

DPD's gang Intel special operations unit trailed the crowd as they passed out fliers and talked with neighbors hoping to drum up tips that will lead to an arrest.

"My little cousin got shot you know and it's too much crime going on in the D," said Jaylen Rhodes. "So if I can do something to prevent it, I'm here. So I got my brothers, we're going house to house to put these up because eventually somebody's got to find him."

Malik was an innocent victim in what appears to have been a street beef.

Police say the gunman spotted three men walking on Murray Hill near Fenkell. He got out of his car and fired in their direction.

He missed them but hit Malik.

Police believe a silver Dodge Magnum was involved in the shooting.

"We're hoping that if someone has any information they will reach out and let us know," said DPD Capt. Elaine Miles. "We definitely want people to call and give us information so we can bring this case to justice."

Those who took part in the peace walk are incensed over the seeming uptick in violence. There's been a rash of shootings on Detroit's west side in the past week, many of them fatal.

"I can't really say if there's any connection or any specific thing that's causing this however we are looking into everything whether there's a connection," Miles said. "But the violence is out of control and we're doing everything in our power to get this under control."

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a cash reward.

