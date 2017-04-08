Hockeytown closes out Joe Louis Arena with red carpet send-off

- Hockeytown brings down the curtain on Joe Louis Arena, closing out an amazing 38 years of history.

Next season the Red Wings move to Little Caesars Arena, but before that, they'll have one last home game against New Jersey Devils with the puck dropping at 5 p.m.

A red carpet walk will be held before the game at 2 p.m. where fans will be able to cheer Red Wings players and 50 alumni as they enter the arena one last time. The FOX 2 Facebook page will carry the red carpet walk live, watch below or mobile users may CLICK HERE.

Parking lots around the arena open at 11 a.m. to accommodate fans Sunday and prior to the game at 5, a Gigapixel photo of the arena stands will be taken. Fans can find themselves in the picture at DetroitRedWings.com

IN PHOTOS: Click here for a gallery of Joe Louis Arena's history.

After the hockey game, Fox Sports Detroit's Ken Daniels will host a one-hour ceremony on the ice beginning at 8 p.m. Current and former players will take part in the ceremony, which will be televised on FSD and streamed on DetroitRedWings.com.

Detroit broke ground on the Joe Louis Arena in May, 1977 and opened its doors for the first time to fans in 1979.

In addition to hosting the Stanley Cup Finals six times, two of the Wings' Stanley Cup clinching games were played there in 1997 and 2002.

The Joe also hosted the 1980 NHL All-Star game and played host to other sports tenants including the Pistons (1985), The Arena League's Detroit Drive (1988 to 1993), Detroit Turbos of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League (1989 to 1994), The OHL Compuware Ambassadors (1991-1992) The OHL Detroit Junior Red Wings (1992-1995) and the Detroit Rockers of the National Professional Soccer League (1996 to 2000).

Numerous World Wrestling Federation events - now WWE were held at the Joe, as well as the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships which featured the infamous attack on Nancy Kerrigan's knee before the competition.