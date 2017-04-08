Farmington Hills PD search for missing man

Farmington Hills police are attempting to locate a missing 20 year-old with mental disabilities.

According to police, the subject left his residence on foot sometime after 12:30 a.m. Friday night.

The subject was last seen walking and wearing a black cowboy hat, black leather jacket, a camo hoodie, and black jeans. The subject should also have a blue and gray backpack.

The Male is 6'0 feet tall, 200 pounds and wears glasses.

The subject may possibly be in the Farmington Hills, Redford, or Livonia area.

If you see the subject, please contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.