Woman in stable condition after shooting on Detroit's west side

Posted:Apr 08 2017 11:31PM EDT

Updated:Apr 08 2017 11:31PM EDT

(WJBK) - A woman is in stable condition after being shot on Detroit's west side. The woman was shot while picking up her son from his babysitter's. FOX 2's Camille Amiri has more on this tragedy.


