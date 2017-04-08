Woman in stable condition after shooting on Detroit's west side Local News Woman in stable condition after shooting on Detroit's west side A woman was shot while picking up her son from his babysitter's on Detroit's west side. FOX 2's Camille Amiri has more on this tragedy.

