Police seek assistance to locate parents of toddler found wandering on Detroit's west side

The Detroit Police Department is looking to find the parents for a toddler who was found wandering on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning.

The little girl, who is approximately 2 to 3-years-old, was found wandering at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the Southfield Freeway Service Drive, near Joy Road.

An unknown person saw the little girl and called 911. Police responded and transported the child to the Sixth Precinct.

The girl is unable to tell police her name, age, of information about her parents. She is described as a black female, around 2 or 3-years-old. She is wearinf a dark gray puff coat, pink long-sleeved shirt, black glittered leggings, and light gray, white, and pink Jordan sneakers.

If anyone recognizes the child, knows her parents, or has any information about the circumstances, please call the Detroit Police Department's Child Abuse Unit at 313-596-5329 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.