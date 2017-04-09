Man dead, another hurt in shooting on Detroit's West Side Local News Man dead, another hurt in shooting on Detroit's West Side Detroit Police are investigating after a fight turns deadly in Detroit.

It happened on the city's west side on Schaefer between Chippewa and Pembroke.

Family tells us 28-year-old Louis Phillips and his 25-year-old brother Alex Stewart were fighting with a neighbor, when a man came out of another home and opened fire. Louis was killed, while Alex was left in critical condition.

Right now, police only have a vague description of the suspect. They say it was a black male who drove off in a blue late model Nissan.

If you have any information that can help in their investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.