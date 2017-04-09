Man drowns trying to save boy from Clinton River

- A man drowns in the Clinton River as he tries to rescue a boy who fell in.

It happened on the Boardwalk in Mount Clemens near Gratiot and North River Road. Macomb County Sheriffs say the call came in just before 5 PM.

The 24-year-old man was walking with his friend and her son, when the 3-year-old slipped and fell into the water.

The man jumped in to try and save the child, but never came back up from the murky waters.

A fisherman who saw the whole thing happen came to the rescue of the boy, but was unable to get the man out of the river.

The 24-year-old was eventually rescued by the Macomb County Sheriff's Dive Team and rushed to a local hospital where he later died. At this time, police have not released the man's identity.