- Dogs big and small hit the runway for a doggie fashion show for Detroit Dog Rescue.

The event featured some fabulous outfits, all for a great cause. It raised money for the no kill shelter's medical relief fund.

This year's event raised $12,000 during the live auction.

Many of the dogs at this delightful event were rescued by the DDR. Some have found furever homes, others are still up for adoption.

If you would like to donate to Detroit Dog Rescue or are looking to adopt, CLICK HERE.