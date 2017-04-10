Chance for stormy, severe weather tonight in SE Michigan

- The threat of severe weather is looming over southeast Michigan this evening. The area saw a few rounds of showers and thunder in the early afternoon. The storms delayed the start of the Tigers game, which is expected to begin at 1:40 p.m. now.

After these early-afternoon storms, we'll see a break in the rain and the thunder for the rest of the afternoon. Early evening is when the threat of severe weather begins.

Around 6 or 7 p.m., the rains will be back and we'll have a chance for some strong to severe storms up until midnight. This means we could see hail, gusty winds, heavy rains and also have the possibility to see an isolated tornado.

Stay with FOX 2 and the FOX 2 Weather Authority for your weather updates throughout the day.

Other areas of Michigan are experience severe weather, too.

The Kalamazoo River is one of several across Michigan's Lower Peninsula where flood warnings or advisories are currently in effect. The flood warnings stretch as far east as Livingston County, where minor to major flooding could occur along the Huron River near Hamburg.

In the Upper Peninsula, state police say utilities and Marquette County road workers are among those cleaning up following severe thunderstorms Monday morning. Numerous road closures are reported due to downed trees, power lines and debris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report