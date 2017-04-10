Brothers killed in Schaefer shooting on Detroit's west side Local News Brothers killed in Schaefer shooting on Detroit's west side

- Police need the public's help while a grieving mother pleads for justice for her two sons.

Gone are two of a mother's sons after being shot dead in the neighborhood where they grew up on Detroit's west side.

Louis Phillips, 28, on the right and his brother, Alex Stewart, 24, died Sunday night on Schaefer near Pembroke.

"I lost both of my sons - they were beautiful people and I just want them to catch the people that did this," said Leda Watts.

Watts says her sons were fathers and artists. They were funny - they made everyone laugh - visiting friends on Sunday when some kind of dispute in the neighborhood turned deadly.

"Everybody over here is hurting - everybody is hurting," Watts said.

"I would never be able to put into words how much pain we're feeling right now," Annie Hopkins, mother of Louis' son. "I'm sorry

"I saw my nephew yesterday morning," said Leah Phillips, their aunt.

Alex died at the hospital Sunday night. Louis was dead at the scene. Watts says her son's body was in the street for seven hours.

"He worked at Chrysler," Watts said. "Normally he would have been at work but it was Palm Sunday - just so happened he didn't work yesterday."



Friends and family say Louis and Alex grew up in the neighborhood. It's just not known why anyone would want to hurt them.

"It was a situation earlier I guess and some dudes came and handled their business and it went down how it went down," said Jerome Bernoudy.

FOX 2: "Do you think that those bullets were meant for them or were they caught in the middle?"

"There's no telling - no telling," Bernoudy said.

Police say the suspect is a black man in a blue late model Nissan. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with burial for the two brothers - CLICK HERE FOR THE LINK.